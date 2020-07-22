Menu
2005 Buick Allure

103,972 KM

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

2005 Buick Allure

2005 Buick Allure

CXL

2005 Buick Allure

CXL

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

103,972KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,972 KM

Vehicle Description

YES,....ONLY 103,972 KMS AND ONLY $1,999.00!! PRICE IS FIRM.

VEHICLE WILL NEED TO BE TOWED - DRIVEABLE, HOWVER, THERE IS A FUEL LEAK NEAR ENGINE.

YES,........ONLY 103,972 KMS!!! NOT A MISPRINT! SELLING "AS IS" - AS TRADED-IN!! 

1 LOCAL (FAMILY) OWNER - NON SMOKER!

2005 BUICK ALLURE CXL - V6 (3800 ENGINE) INCLUDES POWER GLASS MOONROOF AND MORE! 

FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, PM, PS, PB, PDL, AND MUCH MORE!

A TOTAL OF 8 TIRES INCLUDED IN SELLING PRICE.

 

 FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:

***VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - LOCAL ONTARIO CAR

***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS/REMOTE INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE! 

 

ONLY $1,999.00 PLUS HST, LICENCE & OMVIC ($10.00) FEE EXTRA. 

NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!

YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$

AT THIS PRICE (NOT "CERTIFIED" - SOLD "AS IS" / AS TRADED-IN, "This vehicle is being sold “AS IS,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

FEEL FREE TO BRING YOUR TECHNICIAN ALONG TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE, THIS 1 OWNER VEHICLE PRIOR TO PURCHASING.

PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND IS ON-SITE.

RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.

855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17

TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3

416-274-AUTO (2886)

 

WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.

SERVING CUSTOMERS IN TORONTO/GTA, AND CANADA-WIDE SINCE 2000!!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
ONLY 103K KMS.!!

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

