855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
YES,....ONLY 103,972 KMS AND ONLY $1,999.00!! PRICE IS FIRM.
VEHICLE WILL NEED TO BE TOWED - DRIVEABLE, HOWVER, THERE IS A FUEL LEAK NEAR ENGINE.
YES,........ONLY 103,972 KMS!!! NOT A MISPRINT! SELLING "AS IS" - AS TRADED-IN!!
1 LOCAL (FAMILY) OWNER - NON SMOKER!
2005 BUICK ALLURE CXL - V6 (3800 ENGINE) INCLUDES POWER GLASS MOONROOF AND MORE!
FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, PM, PS, PB, PDL, AND MUCH MORE!
A TOTAL OF 8 TIRES INCLUDED IN SELLING PRICE.
FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:
***VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - LOCAL ONTARIO CAR
***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS/REMOTE INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE!
ONLY $1,999.00 PLUS HST, LICENCE & OMVIC ($10.00) FEE EXTRA.
NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!
YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$
AT THIS PRICE (NOT "CERTIFIED" - SOLD "AS IS" / AS TRADED-IN, "This vehicle is being sold “AS IS,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
FEEL FREE TO BRING YOUR TECHNICIAN ALONG TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE, THIS 1 OWNER VEHICLE PRIOR TO PURCHASING.
PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND IS ON-SITE.
RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.
855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17
TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3
416-274-AUTO (2886)
WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.
SERVING CUSTOMERS IN TORONTO/GTA, AND CANADA-WIDE SINCE 2000!!
