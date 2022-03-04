$18,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2005 Cadillac CTS-V
5.7L V8|LEATHER|ALLOYS|SUNROOF
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8487087
- Stock #: 117629
- VIN: 1G6DN56S250117629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6DN56S250117629, 5.7L V8 400hp., 6-Speed Manual Transmission, LEATHER, PWR. SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, Black on Black Leather, Heated Seats, Climate Ctrl., CD Changer, Keyless Entry, Tinted Windows, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., Fod Lights, Xenon Headlights, ABS, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Car, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.