2005 Cadillac CTS-V

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

5.7L V8|LEATHER|ALLOYS|SUNROOF

5.7L V8|LEATHER|ALLOYS|SUNROOF

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8487087
  • Stock #: 117629
  • VIN: 1G6DN56S250117629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6DN56S250117629, 5.7L V8 400hp., 6-Speed Manual Transmission, LEATHER, PWR. SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, Black on Black Leather, Heated Seats, Climate Ctrl., CD Changer, Keyless Entry, Tinted Windows, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., Fod Lights, Xenon Headlights, ABS, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Car, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Entertainment System
Telematics

