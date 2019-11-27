Menu
2005 Chevrolet Cobalt

AUTO,135KM,SAFETY+3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Sale Price

$2,550

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4374120
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,
$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,GAS SAVER,CAR FAX VERIFIED,$2550,+HST &LICENSING,FORINQUIRIES &TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING 416)565-8644
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

Send A Message