Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # W24-246
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash the legend of the road with this Arctic White 2005 Chevrolet Corvette, a masterpiece of power and precision.
Beneath its sleek, aerodynamic frame lies a roaring 6.0L V8 LS2 engine paired with an automatic transmission, delivering raw, unfiltered adrenaline every time you hit the gas.
Slip into the cockpit, where timeless black interior meets modern convenience, thanks to an upgraded Bluetooth-compatible radio that seamlessly integrates your playlist with the pulse of the highway. Polished alloy wheels gleam under the sun, while the removable Targa top lets you bask in the open air, amplifying every drive into a full-throttle experience, with a head-up display keeping vital stats in view.
Nice and clean all stock car. No accidents, a clean Carfaxthis Corvette is as pure as its reputation. Its not just a car; its your ticket to owning the streets and the spotlight.
Are you ready to take control?
