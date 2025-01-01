$30,777+ tax & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Corvette
COUPLE-6 SPEED MANUAL-TARGA-LS2-MINT CONDITION
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Metallic Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # W25-153
- Mileage 66,137 KM
Vehicle Description
This is where elegance meets raw, unfiltered power. Finished in a head-turning Precision Red Metallic over a rich beige leather interior, this 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe delivers the perfect balance of sophistication and street-bred performance. Sleek, seductive, and built to thrill!
Beneath the sculpted hood lies a 6.0L LS2 V8 engine, pumping out a pulse-raising 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a highly sought-after 6-speed manual transmission, it puts full control in your hands and a devilish grin on your face. From the first rev to the last shift, its all gas, no apologies. Zero to 60 happens in just 4.2 secondsfast enough to make your heart skip a beat.
With its removable glass targa top, youre just one quick release away from blue skies and open-road freedom. Chrome-polished wheels gleam under the sun, matching the cars striking finish with timeless Corvette style. The heads-up display keeps your focus forward, exactly where this machine belongs.
Only 66,000 km, no accidents, clean Carfax, clean title, garage-kept, and meticulously maintained inside and outthis Vette is as pristine as it is powerful.
If youre looking for a sports car that seduces at a standstill and dominates in motion, this is it. Pure Corvette soul, manual precision, and a red-hot statement that refuses to be ignored.
{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
