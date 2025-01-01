Menu
This is where elegance meets raw, unfiltered power. Finished in a head-turning Precision Red Metallic over a rich beige leather interior, this 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe delivers the perfect balance of sophistication and street-bred performance. Sleek, seductive, and built to thrill!

Beneath the sculpted hood lies a 6.0L LS2 V8 engine, pumping out a pulse-raising 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a highly sought-after 6-speed manual transmission, it puts full control in your hands and a devilish grin on your face. From the first rev to the last shift, its all gas, no apologies. Zero to 60 happens in just 4.2 secondsfast enough to make your heart skip a beat.

With its removable glass targa top, youre just one quick release away from blue skies and open-road freedom. Chrome-polished wheels gleam under the sun, matching the cars striking finish with timeless Corvette style. The heads-up display keeps your focus forward, exactly where this machine belongs.

Only 66,000 km, no accidents, clean Carfax, clean title, garage-kept, and meticulously maintained inside and outthis Vette is as pristine as it is powerful.

If youre looking for a sports car that seduces at a standstill and dominates in motion, this is it. Pure Corvette soul, manual precision, and a red-hot statement that refuses to be ignored.

2005 Chevrolet Corvette

66,137 KM

$30,777

+ tax & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Corvette

COUPLE-6 SPEED MANUAL-TARGA-LS2-MINT CONDITION

12538891

2005 Chevrolet Corvette

COUPLE-6 SPEED MANUAL-TARGA-LS2-MINT CONDITION

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$30,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,137KM
VIN 1G1YY24UX55102834

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # W25-153
  • Mileage 66,137 KM

This is where elegance meets raw, unfiltered power. Finished in a head-turning Precision Red Metallic over a rich beige leather interior, this 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe delivers the perfect balance of sophistication and street-bred performance. Sleek, seductive, and built to thrill!


Beneath the sculpted hood lies a 6.0L LS2 V8 engine, pumping out a pulse-raising 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a highly sought-after 6-speed manual transmission, it puts full control in your hands and a devilish grin on your face. From the first rev to the last shift, its all gas, no apologies. Zero to 60 happens in just 4.2 secondsfast enough to make your heart skip a beat.


With its removable glass targa top, youre just one quick release away from blue skies and open-road freedom. Chrome-polished wheels gleam under the sun, matching the cars striking finish with timeless Corvette style. The heads-up display keeps your focus forward, exactly where this machine belongs.


Only 66,000 km, no accidents, clean Carfax, clean title, garage-kept, and meticulously maintained inside and outthis Vette is as pristine as it is powerful.


If youre looking for a sports car that seduces at a standstill and dominates in motion, this is it. Pure Corvette soul, manual precision, and a red-hot statement that refuses to be ignored.


{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }

**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7




Interior

Tachometer
Cargo Net
Tire Pressure Monitor
Auxiliary pwr point
Electric rear window defogger
Retained accessory pwr
outside temp display
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Carpeted front floor mats
Pwr windows w/driver & passenger-side express-down
Pwr fuel filler door release
Integral/hidden antenna
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/reading lamps
Interior courtesy lamp
Illuminated lockable glovebox
Courtesy cargo lamp
Luggage shade cover

Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Battery rundown protection
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Rear-opening hood engine access
P245/40ZR18 extended mobility front tires
P285/35ZR19 extended mobility rear tires
6.0L SFI V8 ENGINE

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Solar-Ray light tinted glass
Front fog lamps integrated in fascia
Dual body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/driver-side auto-dimming feature
One-piece body-colour removable roof panel

Instrumentation-inc: analog speedometer

Electronic dual-zone air conditioning w/air filtration

Dual front seat side-impact airbags
Lower child restraint anchors

coolant temp
Oil pressure
voltmeter
water temp
Ashtray w/lighter
fuel gauge
(2) covered cup holders
vehicle speed
engine RPM
Push-button-start keyless ignition
Pwr rear hatch latching
Underhood courtesy lamp
Xenon HID bi-functional headlamps w/auto lamp control
Dual frontal airbags w/passenger-side shut-off switch
Leather-wrapped manual tilt/pwr telescopic steering wheel
Theft deterrent system w/engine immobilizer & audible/visual alarm
Cruise control w/set & resume speed
Homelink 3-channel programmable garage door opener on driver-side visor
4-wheel independent suspension w/transverse fiberglass leaf springs
68.1 litre fuel tank
Aluminized stainless steel exhaust w/chrome-plated outlet tips
Memory pkg-inc: memory of exterior mirror positions
radio/HVAC/pwr driver seat settings
Centre floor console-inc: locking storage compartment w/CD slots
Head-up display-inc: readings for street/track mode w/G-meter
Multi-language driver info centre-inc: oil life monitor
telescopic steering column positions

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
2005 Chevrolet Corvette