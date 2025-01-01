Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This is where modern Corvette design took flight. The C6 generation brought sharper lines, sleeker aerodynamics, and serious performance, and this one is the real deal. Finished in shimmering silver and paired with a proper 6-speed manual, its everything a true Corvette should be: fast, raw, and pure.</p><p><br></p><p>No accidents. Clean Carfax. Canadian car. All stock, no mods, just the way it rolled out of Bowling Green. Removable targa top for open-air thrills. Heads-up display keeps your eyes on the road while the heated seats keep you planted in comfort.</p><p><br></p><p>Manual C6 Targa Coupes are becoming a rare breed. One this clean, untouched, and ready to run? Even rarer. This isnt just a car, its a silver bullet on wheels. Catch it before it vanishes.</p><p><br></p><p><p>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**<br></p><p><br></p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!</p><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO S</p><p>SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY! </p><p><br></p><p>FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....</p><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON </p><p>301 WESTON ROAD </p><p>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 </p><br><p>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p><br></p>

2005 Chevrolet Corvette

118,078 KM

Details Description Features

$28,777

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Chevrolet Corvette

COUPE-6 SPEED MANUAL-LS2 V8-TARGA-ALL STOCK

Watch This Vehicle
12723288

2005 Chevrolet Corvette

COUPE-6 SPEED MANUAL-LS2 V8-TARGA-ALL STOCK

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

  1. 12723288
  2. 12723288
  3. 12723288
  4. 12723288
  5. 12723288
  6. 12723288
  7. 12723288
  8. 12723288
  9. 12723288
  10. 12723288
  11. 12723288
  12. 12723288
  13. 12723288
  14. 12723288
  15. 12723288
  16. 12723288
Contact Seller

$28,777

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,078KM
VIN 1G1YY24U755100832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 46617
  • Mileage 118,078 KM

Vehicle Description

This is where modern Corvette design took flight. The C6 generation brought sharper lines, sleeker aerodynamics, and serious performance, and this one is the real deal. Finished in shimmering silver and paired with a proper 6-speed manual, its everything a true Corvette should be: fast, raw, and pure.


No accidents. Clean Carfax. Canadian car. All stock, no mods, just the way it rolled out of Bowling Green. Removable targa top for open-air thrills. Heads-up display keeps your eyes on the road while the heated seats keep you planted in comfort.


Manual C6 Targa Coupes are becoming a rare breed. One this clean, untouched, and ready to run? Even rarer. This isnt just a car, its a silver bullet on wheels. Catch it before it vanishes.


**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**


FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!


COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO S

SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!


FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....


COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON

301 WESTON ROAD

TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1


4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7


Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Cargo Net
Auxiliary pwr point
Electric rear window defogger
Retained accessory pwr
outside temp display
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Carpeted front floor mats
Pwr windows w/driver & passenger-side express-down
Pwr fuel filler door release
Integral/hidden antenna
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/reading lamps
Interior courtesy lamp
Illuminated lockable glovebox
Courtesy cargo lamp
Luggage shade cover

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Battery rundown protection
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Rear-opening hood engine access
P245/40ZR18 extended mobility front tires
P285/35ZR19 extended mobility rear tires
6.0L SFI V8 ENGINE

Safety

Tire Pressure Monitor
Dual front seat side-impact airbags
Lower child restraint anchors

Exterior

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Solar-Ray light tinted glass
Front fog lamps integrated in fascia
Dual body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/driver-side auto-dimming feature
One-piece body-colour removable roof panel

Convenience

Instrumentation-inc: analog speedometer

Comfort

Electronic dual-zone air conditioning w/air filtration

Additional Features

coolant temp
Oil pressure
voltmeter
water temp
Ashtray w/lighter
fuel gauge
(2) covered cup holders
vehicle speed
engine RPM
Push-button-start keyless ignition
Pwr rear hatch latching
Underhood courtesy lamp
Xenon HID bi-functional headlamps w/auto lamp control
Dual frontal airbags w/passenger-side shut-off switch
Leather-wrapped manual tilt/pwr telescopic steering wheel
Theft deterrent system w/engine immobilizer & audible/visual alarm
Cruise control w/set & resume speed
Homelink 3-channel programmable garage door opener on driver-side visor
4-wheel independent suspension w/transverse fiberglass leaf springs
68.1 litre fuel tank
Aluminized stainless steel exhaust w/chrome-plated outlet tips
Memory pkg-inc: memory of exterior mirror positions
radio/HVAC/pwr driver seat settings
Centre floor console-inc: locking storage compartment w/CD slots
Head-up display-inc: readings for street/track mode w/G-meter
Multi-language driver info centre-inc: oil life monitor
telescopic steering column positions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Used 2020 Toyota Highlander XLE-LEATHER-SUNROOF-DRIVER ASSIST-8 PASSENGER for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota Highlander XLE-LEATHER-SUNROOF-DRIVER ASSIST-8 PASSENGER 93,410 KM $33,977 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD 165,851 KM $17,777 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette CONVERTIBLE-AUTOMATIC-HUD-NAVI-ALL STOCK for sale in Toronto, ON
2005 Chevrolet Corvette CONVERTIBLE-AUTOMATIC-HUD-NAVI-ALL STOCK 97,699 KM $28,777 + tax & lic

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2005 Chevrolet Corvette