$28,777+ taxes & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Corvette
COUPE-6 SPEED MANUAL-LS2 V8-TARGA-ALL STOCK
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$28,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 46617
- Mileage 118,078 KM
Vehicle Description
This is where modern Corvette design took flight. The C6 generation brought sharper lines, sleeker aerodynamics, and serious performance, and this one is the real deal. Finished in shimmering silver and paired with a proper 6-speed manual, its everything a true Corvette should be: fast, raw, and pure.
No accidents. Clean Carfax. Canadian car. All stock, no mods, just the way it rolled out of Bowling Green. Removable targa top for open-air thrills. Heads-up display keeps your eyes on the road while the heated seats keep you planted in comfort.
Manual C6 Targa Coupes are becoming a rare breed. One this clean, untouched, and ready to run? Even rarer. This isnt just a car, its a silver bullet on wheels. Catch it before it vanishes.
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!
Vehicle Features
416-766-2277