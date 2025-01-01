Menu
<p><strong>SILVER BULLET CORVETTE C6 CONVERTIBLE THIS ONE HITS DIFFERENT.</strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p>Sleek silver on black, drop-top and ready to prowl the streets or turn heads at the show. Under the hood? A naturally aspirated 6.0L LS2 V8 that doesnt whisper it sings. And the soundtrack? Custom <strong>six-tip exhaust</strong>. Thats right not two, not four, but <strong>six symphonic pipes</strong> giving this beast the voice it truly deserves. Deep, refined, and pure Corvette.</p><p><br></p><p>With just <strong>99,283km</strong>, this ones got miles of thrill left. Heated seats keep things cozy, while the <strong>heads-up display</strong> keeps your eyes where they belong locked on the road ahead.</p><p><br></p><p>The C6 Convertible is <strong>Americas supercar</strong> without the supercar price. Looks? Check! Power? Check! Street presence? Unmatched!</p><p><br></p><p><strong>Best bang for your buck in every category. The Silver Bullet is locked, loaded, and waiting.</strong></p><p>Drive it or watch it disappear in your rearview.</p><p><br></p><p>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**<br></p><p><br></p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1757955361376_013009036845919697 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON </p><p>301 WESTON ROAD </p><p>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 </p><br><p>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p>

2005 Chevrolet Corvette

99,283 KM

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Corvette

CONVERTIBLE-CUSTOM EXHAUST-AUTOMATIC

12974182

2005 Chevrolet Corvette

CONVERTIBLE-CUSTOM EXHAUST-AUTOMATIC

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,283KM
VIN 1G1YY34U755118799

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # W25-304
  • Mileage 99,283 KM

Tachometer
Cargo Net
Remote Trunk Release
Auxiliary pwr point
Electric rear window defogger
Retained accessory pwr
outside temp display
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Carpeted front floor mats
Pwr windows w/driver & passenger-side express-down
Pwr fuel filler door release
Integral/hidden antenna
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/reading lamps
Interior courtesy lamp
Illuminated lockable glovebox
Courtesy cargo lamp

Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Battery rundown protection
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Rear-opening hood engine access
P245/40ZR18 extended mobility front tires
P285/35ZR19 extended mobility rear tires
6.0L SFI V8 ENGINE

Tire Pressure Monitor
Interior emergency trunk release handle
Dual front seat side-impact airbags
Lower child restraint anchors

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Solar-Ray light tinted glass
Front fog lamps integrated in fascia
Dual body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/driver-side auto-dimming feature

Instrumentation-inc: analog speedometer

Electronic dual-zone air conditioning w/air filtration

coolant temp
Oil pressure
voltmeter
water temp
Ashtray w/lighter
fuel gauge
Pwr folding convertible top w/rear glass window
(2) covered cup holders
vehicle speed
engine RPM
Push-button-start keyless ignition
Underhood courtesy lamp
Xenon HID bi-functional headlamps w/auto lamp control
Dual frontal airbags w/passenger-side shut-off switch
Leather-wrapped manual tilt/pwr telescopic steering wheel
Theft deterrent system w/engine immobilizer & audible/visual alarm
Cruise control w/set & resume speed
Homelink 3-channel programmable garage door opener on driver-side visor
4-wheel independent suspension w/transverse fiberglass leaf springs
68.1 litre fuel tank
Aluminized stainless steel exhaust w/chrome-plated outlet tips
Memory pkg-inc: memory of exterior mirror positions
radio/HVAC/pwr driver seat settings
Centre floor console-inc: locking storage compartment w/CD slots
Head-up display-inc: readings for street/track mode w/G-meter
Multi-language driver info centre-inc: oil life monitor
telescopic steering column positions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2005 Chevrolet Corvette