$24,999+ taxes & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Corvette
CONVERTIBLE-CUSTOM EXHAUST-AUTOMATIC
2005 Chevrolet Corvette
CONVERTIBLE-CUSTOM EXHAUST-AUTOMATIC
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # W25-304
- Mileage 99,283 KM
Vehicle Description
SILVER BULLET CORVETTE C6 CONVERTIBLE THIS ONE HITS DIFFERENT.
Sleek silver on black, drop-top and ready to prowl the streets or turn heads at the show. Under the hood? A naturally aspirated 6.0L LS2 V8 that doesnt whisper it sings. And the soundtrack? Custom six-tip exhaust. Thats right not two, not four, but six symphonic pipes giving this beast the voice it truly deserves. Deep, refined, and pure Corvette.
With just 99,283km, this ones got miles of thrill left. Heated seats keep things cozy, while the heads-up display keeps your eyes where they belong locked on the road ahead.
The C6 Convertible is Americas supercar without the supercar price. Looks? Check! Power? Check! Street presence? Unmatched!
Best bang for your buck in every category. The Silver Bullet is locked, loaded, and waiting.
Drive it or watch it disappear in your rearview.
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-766-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-766-2277