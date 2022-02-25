Menu
2005 Chevrolet Express 1500

183,800 KM

Details

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

K & L Auto Sales

416-913-3469

2005 Chevrolet Express 1500

2005 Chevrolet Express 1500

LOW KM ~ SAFETY INCLUDED

2005 Chevrolet Express 1500

LOW KM ~ SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

183,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8377647
  • Stock #: 25032201
  • VIN: 1gcfg15x751195369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 183,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Standards Certificate included. No extra fees. Warranty & CarProof report available. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele st. unit#19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 (416) 913-3469. Serving the TORONTO area, since 2005 K & L Auto Sales, located at 4699 KEELE ST in TORONTO, ON, is your premier retailer of Quality Pre-owned vehicles. We have a huge selection of over 100 pre-owned cars and truck to suit any budget, Our dedicated sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Transmission Overdrive Switch

K & L Auto Sales

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

