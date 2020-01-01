Menu
2005 Dodge Ram 1500

HEMI

2005 Dodge Ram 1500

HEMI

Location

J.M. Auto Sales

406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8

416-908-5709

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 331,021KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4406361
  • VIN: 1D7HA18D95J559230
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Runs and drives excellent, has the 5.7 Hemi engine. Mechanically very solid truck. Body is good , tires are good, has a crack in the windshield. Not certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

