2005 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Location

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

416-566-4564

Contact Seller

$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 292,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4729497
  • VIN: 1D7HA18D15S350347
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This vehicle has 292 000 KM, this vehicle is in good running conditions is not certified that is why is being sold AS IS,  Automatic, 4X4, 8 cylinders, 5.7L,  with power windows, power locks, power steering, power breaks, a/c, cd, radio, AUX in, very clean in and out,  HST is not included in the price.

 

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR AN EXTRA CHARGE OF $490

 

 

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

 

Please call us at 416 566 4564 or 416 656 5113

PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com

Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

