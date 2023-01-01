Menu
2005 Honda Civic

160,000 KM

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

Si **V-TEC HATCHBACK-P/SUNROOF-5 SPD MANUAL**

Si **V-TEC HATCHBACK-P/SUNROOF-5 SPD MANUAL**

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

160,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9595420
  • Stock #: W22-35
  • VIN: SHHEP33525U502848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W22-35
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION HONDA NATION!!! JUST TRADED IN!! ***CIVIC SI HATCHBACK!!*** VERY HARD CAR TO FIND!!! 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION! 2.0L DOHC iV-TEC ENGINE!! RARE ELECTRON BLUE ON FLAWLESS BLACK INTERIOR!! ONLY 160,000KM ALL ORIGINAL!! FULL POWER OPTIONS!! POWER SUNROOF! ALLOYS!! KEYLESS ENTRY!! SKI RACKS!! FOGS!! **ALL STOCK!! NO MODIFICATIONS** RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE A DREAM!! HONDA RELIABILITY!! VERY WELL MAINTAINED!! SOME RUST PERFORATION ON THE ROCKERS!! PRICED TO SELL FAST!! DUE TO THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE THIS CAR IS SOLD AS IS. AS PER OMVIC, WE MUST WRITE This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 23 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

