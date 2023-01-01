$6,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2005 Honda Civic
Si **V-TEC HATCHBACK-P/SUNROOF-5 SPD MANUAL**
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
$6,990
- Listing ID: 9595420
- Stock #: W22-35
- VIN: SHHEP33525U502848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ATTENTION HONDA NATION!!! JUST TRADED IN!! ***CIVIC SI HATCHBACK!!*** VERY HARD CAR TO FIND!!! 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION! 2.0L DOHC iV-TEC ENGINE!! RARE ELECTRON BLUE ON FLAWLESS BLACK INTERIOR!! ONLY 160,000KM ALL ORIGINAL!! FULL POWER OPTIONS!! POWER SUNROOF! ALLOYS!! KEYLESS ENTRY!! SKI RACKS!! FOGS!! **ALL STOCK!! NO MODIFICATIONS** RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE A DREAM!! HONDA RELIABILITY!! VERY WELL MAINTAINED!! SOME RUST PERFORATION ON THE ROCKERS!! PRICED TO SELL FAST!! DUE TO THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE THIS CAR IS SOLD AS IS. AS PER OMVIC, WE MUST WRITE This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES!
Vehicle Features
