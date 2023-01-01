2005 Honda Civic

$6,990 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9595420

9595420 Stock #: W22-35

W22-35 VIN: SHHEP33525U502848

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # W22-35

Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag ABS Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof

