2005 Honda CR-V

EX

2005 Honda CR-V

EX

Amin @ Salim's Auto Repair Inc

999 Eastern Ave, Toronto, ON M4L 1A8

416-463-5464

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 254,074KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4723158
  • VIN: JHLRD788X5C813949
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Famous Honda reliabilty in a bigger package, perfect for a new family. Come for a test drive today! Vehicle is fully certified with a 2-year 24000km powertrain warranty included in the price - $1500 max claim with a $50 deductible

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Send A Message