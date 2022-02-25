Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Hummer H2

238,000 KM

Details Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

Contact Seller
2005 Hummer H2

2005 Hummer H2

AWD **20 INCH RIMS-NEW TIRES-LEATHER-ROOF-TV/DVD**

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Hummer H2

AWD **20 INCH RIMS-NEW TIRES-LEATHER-ROOF-TV/DVD**

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

  1. 8275692
  2. 8275692
  3. 8275692
  4. 8275692
  5. 8275692
  6. 8275692
  7. 8275692
  8. 8275692
  9. 8275692
  10. 8275692
  11. 8275692
  12. 8275692
  13. 8275692
  14. 8275692
  15. 8275692
  16. 8275692
  17. 8275692
  18. 8275692
  19. 8275692
  20. 8275692
  21. 8275692
  22. 8275692
  23. 8275692
  24. 8275692
  25. 8275692
  26. 8275692
  27. 8275692
Contact Seller

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

238,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8275692
  • Stock #: W21-347
  • VIN: 5GRGN23UX5H127243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # W21-347
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Privacy Glass
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

2002 Mazda Miata MX-...
 132,000 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Challenge...
 150,000 KM
$29,980 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Camry So...
 178,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory