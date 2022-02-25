$24,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
416-766-2277
2005 Hummer H2
2005 Hummer H2
AWD **20 INCH RIMS-NEW TIRES-LEATHER-ROOF-TV/DVD**
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
238,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8275692
- Stock #: W21-347
- VIN: 5GRGN23UX5H127243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # W21-347
- Mileage 238,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Privacy Glass
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1