2005 Hummer H2

Listing ID: 8275692

Stock #: W21-347

W21-347 VIN: 5GRGN23UX5H127243

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # W21-347

Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Rear Seat Audio Controls Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Exterior Privacy Glass Additional Features Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire

