$4,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2005 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
2005 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
416-232-2011
$4,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,136KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BK123451274237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velocity Red Me
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,136 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Westowne Mazda
2008 BMW 5 Series 528xi 269,251 KM $4,988 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 117,238 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 192,466 KM $7,988 + tax & lic
Email Westowne Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-232-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,988
+ taxes & licensing
Westowne Mazda
416-232-2011
2005 Mazda MAZDA3