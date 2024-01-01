Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WDBRF40J95F568482, 1.8L SUPERCHARGED, LEATHER, ALLOYS, POWER SUNROOF, Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Heated Seats, Silver on Black Leather, Auto Headlights, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Tilt Steering Wheel, Front & Rear Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, FOG Lights, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2005 Mercedes-Benz C230

115,000 KM

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBRF40J95F568482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WDBRF40J95F568482, 1.8L SUPERCHARGED, LEATHER, ALLOYS, POWER SUNROOF, Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Heated Seats, Silver on Black Leather, Auto Headlights, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Tilt Steering Wheel, Front & Rear Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, FOG Lights, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371

2005 Mercedes-Benz C230