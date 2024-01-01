$13,900+ tax & licensing
2005 Mercedes-Benz CL500
AMG-SPORT-MINT
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 MERCEDES-BENZ CL500 - ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS CL500 IN MINT CONDITION! AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - 18" AMG WHEELS - XENON HEADLIGHTS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - PARK ASSIST - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER SUNROOF - REAR POWER SUNSHADE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.
CARFX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - $13,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
