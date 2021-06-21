Menu
2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

240,000 KM

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E500, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Warranty Avail

2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E500, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Warranty Avail

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

240,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7467771
  • Stock #: 59-2108-23/5/ALV
  • VIN: WDBUF70J25A697429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business, 
--   Fully certified. 
--   E500, 
--   Navigation, 
--   Leather, 
--   Sunroof,
--   Automatic,
 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!! 
--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available, 
-     Welcome for test drive today !!! 
--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. 
---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND 
--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.
---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 
--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 
--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! 
--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch . 
--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 
--     HAGGLE FREE 
--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Air Suspension
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cell Phone Hookup
Active suspension

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

