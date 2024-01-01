Menu
<p><strong>welcome to Firstgear motor car our professional sales team is waiting to assist you.</strong></p><p>**FIRSTGEAR MOTORCAR Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. All vehicles not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified.</p><p>**FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-416-740-6888</p><p>**EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Firstgear Motorcars will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.</p><p>**FIRSTGEAR MOTORCAR</p><p>**425 Signet dr, Toronto. Ontario. M9L 1V5Phone. 416-740-6888Fax. 416-981-7616(HWY 400 & FINCH)</p><p>**Hours Of Operation:Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pmSaturday: 10:00 am-5:00Sunday CLOSE</p>

2005 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

311,980 KM

Details Description

$1,988

+ tax & licensing
2005 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350

2005 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350

Location

Firstgear Motorcar

425 Signet Dr, Toronto, ON M9L 1V5

416-740-6888

$1,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
311,980KM
VIN 4JGAB57E75A536700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 311,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Firstgear Motorcar

Firstgear Motorcar

425 Signet Dr, Toronto, ON M9L 1V5
$1,988

+ taxes & licensing

Firstgear Motorcar

416-740-6888

2005 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class