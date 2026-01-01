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2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
SL 500
2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
SL 500
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$20,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
151,125KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBSK75F25F095981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 2425
- Mileage 151,125 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY RARE SL 500, 151K, 5.0L V8, 302HP, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), CLEAN CarFax, 7-speed Auto, Mercedes-Benz Vario hard-top convertible, 6-disc remote CD, Premium Bose sound system, Active Body Control advanced hydraulic suspension system, Leather, Cruise control, Power; Heated; Memory seats and much much more ..
2005 Mercedes-Benz SL500 151,000 km Exceptionally Maintained
For sale is a beautiful 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL500 with 151,000 km. This luxury roadster has been meticulously maintained and serviced throughout its life, with no expense spared. It runs and drives exactly as it should, offering the performance, comfort, and refinement the SL-Class is known for.
Highlights:
151K kms
Powerful 5.0L V8 engine
Automatic transmission
Navigation system
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Xenon headlights
Alloy wheels
Keyless Go
Clean, well-cared-for interior and exterior
This SL500 has received exceptional servicing and regular maintenance, making it a fantastic example of a modern classic. Everything is in excellent working order, and it's ready to be enjoyed by its next owner.
If you're looking for a stylish, comfortable, and powerful grand touring convertible that's been cared for properly, this SL500 deserves a look.
Other CONVERTIBLEs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416 . 500 . 5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
2005 Mercedes-Benz SL500 151,000 km Exceptionally Maintained
For sale is a beautiful 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL500 with 151,000 km. This luxury roadster has been meticulously maintained and serviced throughout its life, with no expense spared. It runs and drives exactly as it should, offering the performance, comfort, and refinement the SL-Class is known for.
Highlights:
151K kms
Powerful 5.0L V8 engine
Automatic transmission
Navigation system
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Xenon headlights
Alloy wheels
Keyless Go
Clean, well-cared-for interior and exterior
This SL500 has received exceptional servicing and regular maintenance, making it a fantastic example of a modern classic. Everything is in excellent working order, and it's ready to be enjoyed by its next owner.
If you're looking for a stylish, comfortable, and powerful grand touring convertible that's been cared for properly, this SL500 deserves a look.
Other CONVERTIBLEs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416 . 500 . 5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Interior
rear window defogger
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Intermittent front wipers
Safety
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Driver knee airbags
Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Leather steering wheel trim
Hydraulic Power Steering
Heated Side Mirrors
Leather dash trim
Leather center console trim
Leather door trim
HID/Xenon Headlights
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
BOSE PREMIUM BRAND
WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
WOOD DOOR TRIM
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
ELECTRONIC SUSPENSION CONTROL
POWER RETRACTABLE HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE ROOF
POWER DRIVER SEAT EASY ENTRY
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
TELEMATICS SYSTEM SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
6 DISC REMOTE CD
BEHIND SEAT REMOTE CD LOCATION
AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
RIDE CONTROL DRIVER ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION
PASSENGER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
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$20,000
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AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class