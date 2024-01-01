Menu
VERY NICE CLEAN VIBE, BASICALLY IT IS TOYOTA MATRIX, AUTO, POWER WINDOWS! POWER

LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! REMOTE KEY. LOCAL ONTARIO CAR, ONE OWNER, 

CLEAN CARFAX, ACCIDENT FREE, DEALER SERVICED. VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT, GOOD

TIRES AND BRAKES, SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE. AS IS SALE, CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA.

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

2005 Pontiac Vibe

242,000 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
242,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5Y2SL638X5Z447104

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 242,000 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer

