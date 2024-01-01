$3,999+ tax & licensing
2005 Pontiac Vibe
Base
2005 Pontiac Vibe
Base
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 242,000 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY NICE CLEAN VIBE, BASICALLY IT IS TOYOTA MATRIX, AUTO, POWER WINDOWS! POWER
LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! REMOTE KEY. LOCAL ONTARIO CAR, ONE OWNER,
CLEAN CARFAX, ACCIDENT FREE, DEALER SERVICED. VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT, GOOD
TIRES AND BRAKES, SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE. AS IS SALE, CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA.
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118