2005 Saab 9-3

Location
Beacon Motors Ltd.
176 Norseman St., Toronto, ON M8Z 2R4
416-533-8251
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,700MI
Excellent Condition
VIN YS3FD79Y556002663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 10338
- Mileage 154,700 MI
Vehicle Description
JUST IN FROM REGULAR SERVICE CUSTOMER!! VALUE PRICED!! ENJOY THE SUMMER IN A CONVERTIBLE FOR ONLY $4850 + HST AND LICENSE!! SOLD WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE, SAFETY CERTIFICATE AND ONE KEY!!!
FORMER USA VEHICLE. PREVIOUS ACCIDENT REPAIR.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top
