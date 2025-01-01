2005 Saab 9-3

Menu
<p>JUST IN FROM REGULAR SERVICE CUSTOMER!! VALUE PRICED!! ENJOY THE SUMMER IN A CONVERTIBLE FOR ONLY $4850 + HST AND LICENSE!! SOLD WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE, SAFETY CERTIFICATE AND ONE KEY!!! </p><p> </p><p>FORMER USA VEHICLE. PREVIOUS ACCIDENT REPAIR.</p>

154,700 MI

Details Description Features

Arc

Arc

Location

Beacon Motors Ltd.

176 Norseman St., Toronto, ON M8Z 2R4

416-533-8251

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
154,700MI
Excellent Condition
VIN YS3FD79Y556002663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 10338
  • Mileage 154,700 MI

Vehicle Description

JUST IN FROM REGULAR SERVICE CUSTOMER!! VALUE PRICED!! ENJOY THE SUMMER IN A CONVERTIBLE FOR ONLY $4850 + HST AND LICENSE!! SOLD WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE, SAFETY CERTIFICATE AND ONE KEY!!! 

 

FORMER USA VEHICLE. PREVIOUS ACCIDENT REPAIR.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

