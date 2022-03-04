Menu
2005 Scion xB

190,889 KM

Details Description Features

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Great Car Inc.

416-831-4424

2005 Scion xB

2005 Scion xB

5dr Wgn

2005 Scion xB

5dr Wgn

Location

Great Car Inc.

383 Bering Ave., Toronto, ON M8Z 3B1

416-831-4424

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

190,889KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8471874
  Stock #: 2022324
  VIN: JTLKT324650208462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2022324
  • Mileage 190,889 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT ON GAS,  GREAT PRICE! COMES CERTIFIED, FREE OIL CHANGE, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, , RELIABLE CAR,  LOW MILEAGE.


++NO ADMIN FEE, NO CERTIFICATION FEE, CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE++, 


FINANCING AVAILABLE, FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT, 


LOCATED AT 383 BERING AVENUE IN ETOBICOKE, TORONTO


PLEASE CALL OR SEND TEXT MESSAGE TO 416 831 4424 TO MAKE APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE, 


FOR MORE DEALS LIKE THIS ONE, GO TO WWW.GREATCARR.CA, 


TAX (HST) AND LICENSING IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 20 YEARS IN BUSINESS, 


 ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, UCDA MEMBER SINCE 2002

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Power Steering
CD Player
Cup Holder
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Great Car Inc.

Great Car Inc.

383 Bering Ave., Toronto, ON M8Z 3B1

416-831-4424

