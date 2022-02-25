Menu
2005 Smart fortwo cabriolet

62,000 KM

Details Description

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

CABRIO|PULSE|ALLOY WHEELS|AIR CONDITIONING

CABRIO|PULSE|ALLOY WHEELS|AIR CONDITIONING

Location

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

62,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8291862
  • Stock #: 203062
  • VIN: WMEAK00F85J203062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Green
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEAK00F85J203062, CABRIO, PULSE, ALLOY WHEELS, Pwr. Top, Green on Green, Cup Holder, Air Conditioning, Wind Deflector, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, CD, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

