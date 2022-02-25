$7,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2005 Smart fortwo cabriolet
CABRIO|PULSE|ALLOY WHEELS|AIR CONDITIONING
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,500
- Listing ID: 8291862
- Stock #: 203062
- VIN: WMEAK00F85J203062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Green
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 62,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEAK00F85J203062, CABRIO, PULSE, ALLOY WHEELS, Pwr. Top, Green on Green, Cup Holder, Air Conditioning, Wind Deflector, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, CD, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
