2005 Toyota Avalon

258,050 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

258,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9093019
  • Stock #: UA19644A
  • VIN: 4T1BK36B55U022178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 258,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Desert Sand Mica 2005 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online. Use our online buying platform and contact free delivery process and you will have a 100% no risk full refund guarantee. Shop for your new car in your PJs! With Ken Shaw Express, you can complete your entire buying experience online, much like you would buy anything else online. Of course, we're here to help if you need us. Our Express site allows you to easily search for or configure the car you want and then explore your purchase options; cash, lease or finance. You'll be presented with a fully transparent online deal sheet that includes the price of the car and all associated fees. You will also have the opportunity to purchase warranty and other protection plans. If you would like to proceed with the purchase, you can accept the deal sheet and schedule delivery of your new car. It's that easy! We are currently open online and by phone. On delivery, we will bring the vehicle to you in a safe manner. We will sanitize the vehicle, wear gloves, a mask and use a plastic steering wheel wrap and seat covers. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

