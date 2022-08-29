2005 Toyota Echo

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Listing ID: 9310492

9310492 VIN: JTDJT123850091874

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 201,876 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Additional Features Wheel Covers Manual Steering

