2005 Toyota Echo

201,876 KM

Details

$4,595

+ tax & licensing
$4,595

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

2005 Toyota Echo

2005 Toyota Echo

CE/AUTO/AC/NOACCIDENT/CERTIFIED/EXTRAWINTERTIRES

2005 Toyota Echo

CE/AUTO/AC/NOACCIDENT/CERTIFIED/EXTRAWINTERTIRES

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,595

+ taxes & licensing

201,876KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9310492
  VIN: JTDJT123850091874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,876 KM

Vehicle Description

TOYOTA ECO AUTOMATIC NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR PROOF AIRCONDITIONING EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES INCLUDED 4 CYLINDER VERY WELL MAINTAINED COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

 

*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** 


Phone Number : 647 627 56 00 



All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 



Trade-ins welcome!!! 

Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 

lets do this auto sales inc. 



647 627 56 00 



www.letsdothisautosales.ca 

Address: 

485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Wheel Covers
Manual Steering

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

