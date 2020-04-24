Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Matrix

Location

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

Contact Seller

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4908048
  • VIN: 2t1lr32e55c854140
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? 
On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested or not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

CONTACT US: 
TEL: (647) 346-5333 OR (647) 717-3619
ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6
EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca
We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. 

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.   

HOURS OF OPERATION:
Monday-Saturday: 10am to 8pm 
OPEN ON Sundays: 12pm to 5pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 79,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 39,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Genesis...
 147,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-717-XXXX

(click to show)

647-717-3619

Alternate Numbers
647-346-5333

Send A Message