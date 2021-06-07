2005 Toyota Matrix

+ taxes & licensing
416-565-8644
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1
416-565-8644
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
SHIPPER'S SPECIAL,POWER WINDOWS,ICE COLD A/C,AUTOMATIC,$2500,+HST &LICENSING,AS IS,WE MUST STATE,THIS CAR NOT CERTIFIED NOT DRIVABLE,ONCE CERTIFIED IT IS DRIABLE,FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-8644
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1