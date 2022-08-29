Menu
2005 Toyota MR2

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

LEATHER|ALLOYS|SMT

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9026530
  • Stock #: 072281
  • VIN: JTDFR320X50072281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 072281
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTDFR320X50072281, CONVERTIBLE, NEW TOP, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, Six-Speed Sequential Manual Gearbox with Wheel Shifters,   Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD/Cassette Player, ABS, Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

