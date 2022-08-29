$18,900+ tax & licensing
647-260-0371
2005 Toyota MR2
LEATHER|ALLOYS|SMT
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9026530
- Stock #: 072281
- VIN: JTDFR320X50072281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTDFR320X50072281, CONVERTIBLE, NEW TOP, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, Six-Speed Sequential Manual Gearbox with Wheel Shifters, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD/Cassette Player, ABS, Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
