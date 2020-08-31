Menu
2005 Toyota Sienna

270,000 KM

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

416-997-0824

2005 Toyota Sienna

2005 Toyota Sienna

2005 Toyota Sienna CE

2005 Toyota Sienna

2005 Toyota Sienna CE

Location

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

416-997-0824

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

270,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5761068
  VIN: 5TDZA29C05S287681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Toyota Sienna. Automatic Power Windows And Locks Key Less Entry AC Clean Vehicle . . Drive very good No Issue. $2999 plus tax and licensing. Price is As Is . No Email please. Call:4169970824 .
Zaki Auto
3406 Kingston Rd
Scarborough ON
M1M 1R2
Zaki Auto
3406 Kingston Rd
Scarborough ON
M1M 1R2 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

416-997-0824

