2006 Acura RL

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

SH-AWD|NAVIGATION|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS

SH-AWD|NAVIGATION|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8178937
  • Stock #: 800031
  • VIN: JH4KB163X6C800031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JH4KB163X6C800031, SH-AWD, NAVIGATION, BOSE Premium Stereo, Silver Metallic on Black Leather, 17" Alloy Wheels, Tiptronic Transmission, Pwr. & Heated & Memory Seats, Rear Sunshades, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Heated Side Mirrors, Carbon Fibre/Titanium Trim, Leather Steering with Audio, Cruise and Bluetooth Controls, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, VSA (Vehicle Stability Assist), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

