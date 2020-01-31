Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Acura RSX

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Acura RSX

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 261,257KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4624776
  • Stock #: PC5293
  • VIN: JH4DC53886S800757
Exterior Colour
Nighthhawk Black Pearl
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door
2006 ACURA RSX |





WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • cupholders
Safety
  • Child Seat Anchors
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Exterior
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Additional Features
  • Cargo Cover
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • Reading lights: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Tire type: all season
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Power outlet(s): front
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Seatbelt force limiters
  • Seatbelt pretensioners
  • Front seat type: sport
  • Rear seat type: bucket
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Rolling code security
  • Rear suspension type: double wishbone
  • Tire prefix
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass
  • Wheel diameter: 16 inch
  • Tire speed rating: V
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Window defogger: rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2015 Nissan Titan SV...
 116,558 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Tacoma C...
 203,144 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 49,276 KM
$59,800 + tax & lic
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Send A Message