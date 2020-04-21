Menu
2006 Audi A3

w/Premium Pkg

2006 Audi A3

w/Premium Pkg

Location

Amin @ Salim's Auto Repair Inc

999 Eastern Ave, Toronto, ON M4L 1A8

416-463-5464

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4894368
  • VIN: WAUNF78P96A054590
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

New brakes, timing chain, tires and much more! Comes fully certified! 2 year powertrain warranty included in price! $1500max per claim $50 deductible.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

416-463-5464

