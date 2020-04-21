2006 Audi A3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

