2006 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn AWD 325xi
2006 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn AWD 325xi
Location
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2
416-818-7799
$5,488
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,844KM
VIN WBAVD13536KV10344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,844 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $980 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Illuminated Entry
Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tilt/telescopic steering column
pwr trunk release
Front seatback storage nets
Rear centre armrest
Pre-wiring for CD changer
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Front/rear reading lights
3-channel FM diversity antenna system
60/40 through-load rear seats w/ski bag
Cupholders in front fascia & rear armrest
Locking illuminated glove box w/rechargeable take-out flashlight
Storage compartment in front doors
Footwell lighting
Fully-finished trunk
Exterior
Automatic Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars
Halogen free-form fog lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
Body-coloured roof strips
Adaptive brakelights
Black side window frame trim
Mechanical
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Start/Stop Engine Button
Engine speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Toolkit
5-link independent rear suspension
Double-pivot strut front suspension
Steplessly variable intake system
Twin chrome exhaust tips
61 litre fuel tank w/locking fuel filler door
Safety
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
3-point safety belts for all seating positions
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Collapsible tube crash technology
Tire pressure warning
Driver/front passenger airbags w/occupant sensor
Pyrotechnical tensioning system for front/rear outer safety belts
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
Armrest
TITANIUM TRIM
lights on
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff
door unlock
Front air scoop grille w/black cross-bar
Valvetronic
Pwr windows w/anti-trap
comfort open/close
Door entry sills w/BMW in chrome
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
auto air recirculation
solar sensor
residual/rest heat & max A/C functions
Battery safety terminal BST
auto headlight range control
luminous rings
hill descent control HDC
Fully-integrated road safety technology FIRST
slide covers
Front/rear advanced head protection system AHPS II
Safety belt force limiters-inc: front seat positions
rear outer positions
Bi-xenon headlights-inc: high-pressure washer system
3 rear headrests w/outer positions adjustable
centre foldable
Multi-purpose centre console-inc: climate-controlled storage
Dual-zone climate control-inc: microfilter ventilation
3.0L DOHC 215-HP 24-valve I6 engine w/double VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
All wheel drive system XDrive w/variable torque split
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
