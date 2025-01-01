Menu
2006 BMW 3 Series

188,844 KM

$5,488

+ taxes & licensing
Location

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2

416-818-7799

188,844KM
VIN WBAVD13536KV10344

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,844 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $980 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.

Interior

Illuminated Entry
Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tilt/telescopic steering column
pwr trunk release
Front seatback storage nets
Rear centre armrest
Pre-wiring for CD changer
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Front/rear reading lights
3-channel FM diversity antenna system
60/40 through-load rear seats w/ski bag
Cupholders in front fascia & rear armrest
Locking illuminated glove box w/rechargeable take-out flashlight
Storage compartment in front doors
Footwell lighting
Fully-finished trunk

Automatic Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars
Halogen free-form fog lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
Body-coloured roof strips
Adaptive brakelights
Black side window frame trim

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Start/Stop Engine Button
Engine speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Toolkit
5-link independent rear suspension
Double-pivot strut front suspension
Steplessly variable intake system
Twin chrome exhaust tips
61 litre fuel tank w/locking fuel filler door

SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
3-point safety belts for all seating positions
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Collapsible tube crash technology
Tire pressure warning
Driver/front passenger airbags w/occupant sensor
Pyrotechnical tensioning system for front/rear outer safety belts

REAR AIR VENTS
Armrest
TITANIUM TRIM
lights on
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff
door unlock
Front air scoop grille w/black cross-bar
Valvetronic
Pwr windows w/anti-trap
comfort open/close
Door entry sills w/BMW in chrome
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
auto air recirculation
solar sensor
residual/rest heat & max A/C functions
Battery safety terminal BST
auto headlight range control
luminous rings
hill descent control HDC
Fully-integrated road safety technology FIRST
slide covers
Front/rear advanced head protection system AHPS II
Safety belt force limiters-inc: front seat positions
rear outer positions
Bi-xenon headlights-inc: high-pressure washer system
3 rear headrests w/outer positions adjustable
centre foldable
Multi-purpose centre console-inc: climate-controlled storage
Dual-zone climate control-inc: microfilter ventilation
3.0L DOHC 215-HP 24-valve I6 engine w/double VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
All wheel drive system XDrive w/variable torque split

