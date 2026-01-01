Menu
WOW WOW ONLY 64K, 3.8L V6, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), ONE-OWNER, Auto, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, AC, Leather, No rust, AUT-CLIMATE AND AUTO-CLIMATE ZONE CONTROL, Power windows & mirrors, CarFax available, quality, Fuel efficient vehicle, Anti-theft system, Alloys, Cruise control, Power Driver-seat adjustments & memory, Tilt steering wheel and much much more

2006 Buick Lucerne

67,644 KM

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Description

WOW WOW ONLY 64K, 3.8L V6, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), ONE-OWNER, Auto, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, AC, Leather, No rust, AUT-CLIMATE AND AUTO-CLIMATE ZONE CONTROL, Power windows & mirrors, CarFax available, quality, Fuel efficient vehicle, Anti-theft system, Alloys, Cruise control, Power Driver-seat adjustments & memory, Tilt steering wheel and much much more

Lots of SEDANs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders

AM/FM Radio

Leather upholstery

Rear Cupholders
Rain sensing front wipers
Simulated wood center console trim

3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners

Intermittent front wipers

Independent front suspension classification

Dual front air conditioning zones

4-Wheel ABS
Leather steering wheel trim
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Rear Air Suspension
3-point front seatbelts
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
CARGO NET STORAGE
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
DRIVER SIDE ONLY HEATED SIDE MIRRORS
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
2 REAR HEADRESTS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM
AUTO ON HEADLIGHTS
6 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
6 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
CORNERING HEADLIGHTS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
LOWER CONTROL ARMS FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
STEEL SPARE WHEEL TYPE
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
ELEMENT ANTENNA TYPE
BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
TRAILING ARMS REAR SUSPENSION TYPE

