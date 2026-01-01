$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2006 Buick Lucerne
CXL V6
2006 Buick Lucerne
CXL V6
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd.,, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,644KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G4HD57256U160223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2319
- Mileage 67,644 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW WOW ONLY 64K, 3.8L V6, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), ONE-OWNER, Auto, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, AC, Leather, No rust, AUT-CLIMATE AND AUTO-CLIMATE ZONE CONTROL, Power windows & mirrors, CarFax available, quality, Fuel efficient vehicle, Anti-theft system, Alloys, Cruise control, Power Driver-seat adjustments & memory, Tilt steering wheel and much much more
Lots of SEDANs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416 . 500 . 5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Rear Cupholders
Rain sensing front wipers
Simulated wood center console trim
Safety
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Exterior
Intermittent front wipers
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Leather steering wheel trim
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Rear Air Suspension
3-point front seatbelts
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
CARGO NET STORAGE
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
DRIVER SIDE ONLY HEATED SIDE MIRRORS
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
2 REAR HEADRESTS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM
AUTO ON HEADLIGHTS
6 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
6 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
CORNERING HEADLIGHTS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
LOWER CONTROL ARMS FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
STEEL SPARE WHEEL TYPE
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
ELEMENT ANTENNA TYPE
BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
TRAILING ARMS REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd.,, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing>
AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2006 Buick Lucerne