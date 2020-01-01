Menu
2006 Buick Lucerne

2006 Buick Lucerne

Location

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

Sale Price

$5,885

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4454760
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

v6, auto, 4 doors, Navigation, bluetooth, leather seats, power and heated seats, cd, cruise, tilt, ac, low km, very clean, no rust, drives excellent, just arrived,

416-831-0578

Maple C Cars Ltd

90 Winter Ave
Scar , Ont
M1K 4M3

info@mapleccars.ca

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003
Safety
  • Fog Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
