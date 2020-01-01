Menu
2006 Buick Terraza

CX

2006 Buick Terraza

CX

Location

J.M. Auto Sales

406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8

416-908-5709

Contact Seller

$1,250

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,167KM
  • Used
  • Poor Condition
  • Listing ID: 4445778
  • VIN: 5GADV23L36D203729
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Runs and drives good. Tires are losing air , has some damage on the bumper and headlight. Engine light is on. Only 150,000km. Gonna fix it up in the spring or you can buy it and do it yourself. Not certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Equalizer
  • Telematics

J.M. Auto Sales

J.M. Auto Sales

406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8

416-908-5709

Alternate Numbers
416-766-3737

