2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

J.M. Auto Sales

406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8

416-908-5709

Contact Seller

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 243,155KM
  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 4382166
  • VIN: 2GCEK19V761339887
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Motor and transmission are good but it needs work. Front right wheel is very wobbly and the truck is barely driveable because of that. Also has a bunch of lights on the dash. Body has some rust. No radio. Not certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Convenience
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

