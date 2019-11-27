2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8
416-908-5709
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Motor and transmission are good but it needs work. Front right wheel is very wobbly and the truck is barely driveable because of that. Also has a bunch of lights on the dash. Body has some rust. No radio. Not certified.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8