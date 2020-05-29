2006 Dodge Ram 1500 ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Trailer Hitch Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

AM/FM CD Player Seating Folding Rear Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Bush Gaurd

Conventional Spare Tire

Tonneau Cover Custom Color

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.