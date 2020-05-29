Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Top Ten Auto

416-291-5559

Contact Seller
2006 Dodge Ram 1500

2006 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Location

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 230,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5072355
  • Stock #: T-500
  • VIN: 1d7hu18246s547004
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Buzzz Buzz for the Busy Bee's.. Chek our this 2006 Dodge Ram CrewCab 4x4 Hemi SLT "RUMBLE BEE EDITION" well cared for 2 owner truck clean CarFax history report locally driven and owned. Custom colour matched Tonneau Cover, upgraded 20" Rims and tires with a custom Bush Ram Bar upgrades lights and fog lamps and a Full Complete Saftey inspection+++
All For only $8,995+ HST and your licensing fee. 

 

Please call us to confirm availability:

416-291-5559 OR 647-350-AUTO

 

TOP TEN AUTO HAS BEEN TRUSTED SINCE 1998

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Bush Gaurd
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Tonneau Cover Custom Color

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Top Ten Auto

2006 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 213,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 PR...
 55,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2002 Honda Civic Spe...
 195,000 KM
$3,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Top Ten Auto

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-5559

Quick Links
Directions Inventory