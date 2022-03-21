2006 Ford Econoline

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

C2282V VIN: 1FDXE45P36HA29785

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black+Blue

Body Style Bus

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # C2282V

Mileage 251,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Dual Rear Wheels Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Exterior Steel Wheels Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged

