2006 Ford F-150

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9
416-566-4564
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This vehicle has 220 000 KM, Automatic, 4X4, 5.4L, 8 cylinders, with power windows, power locks, power steering, power breaks, cruise controls, a/c, cd, radio, very clean in and out, comes fully certified!, HST is not included in the price. Please call us at 416 566 4564 or 416 656 5113 PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9