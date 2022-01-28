$19,900+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford Mustang
GT V8 5 SPEEED MANUAL CONVERTIBLE **SEXXXY CAR**
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8255026
- Stock #: W22-54
- VIN: 1ZVFT85H665225630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5 SPEED MANUAL! 4.6L V8!! HOT LIPSTICK RED ON RED LEATHER INTERIOR!! BLACK POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP!! FULLY LOADED!! THIS CAR WAS OWNED AND BUILT BY A REPUTABLE MECHANIC AND DEALERSHIP OWNER!! **THIS WILD PONY WAS HIS PRIDE AND JOY!!** SOME OF THE UPGRADES ARE LISTED BELOW.
2006 Ford Mustang GT!!!
Red Exterior!!!
Red Leather Interior!!!
Cold Air Intake!!!
Flowmaster Exhaust!!!
New Clutch!!!
MGW Short Shifter!!!
Eibach Lowering Springs!!!
New Shocks!!!
Full Ceramic Coating!!!
Staggered Fitment 20 INCH WHEELS with 255/35/20 and 295/30/20 in rears!!
Roush Floor Mats
***PAINT IS FLAWLESS**
Vehicle Features
