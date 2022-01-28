Menu
2006 Ford Mustang

170,000 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2006 Ford Mustang

2006 Ford Mustang

GT V8 5 SPEEED MANUAL CONVERTIBLE **SEXXXY CAR**

2006 Ford Mustang

GT V8 5 SPEEED MANUAL CONVERTIBLE **SEXXXY CAR**

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8255026
  Stock #: W22-54
  VIN: 1ZVFT85H665225630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5 SPEED MANUAL! 4.6L V8!! HOT LIPSTICK RED ON RED LEATHER INTERIOR!! BLACK POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP!! FULLY LOADED!! THIS CAR WAS OWNED AND BUILT BY A REPUTABLE MECHANIC AND DEALERSHIP OWNER!! **THIS WILD PONY WAS HIS PRIDE AND JOY!!** SOME OF THE UPGRADES ARE LISTED BELOW.

2006 Ford Mustang GT!!!
Red Exterior!!!
Red Leather Interior!!!
Cold Air Intake!!!
Flowmaster Exhaust!!!
New Clutch!!!
MGW Short Shifter!!!
Eibach Lowering Springs!!!
New Shocks!!!
Full Ceramic Coating!!!
Staggered Fitment 20 INCH WHEELS with 255/35/20 and 295/30/20 in rears!!
Roush Floor Mats
 ***PAINT IS FLAWLESS**

Vehicle Features

GT V8 5 SPEEED MANUAL CONVERTIBLE **SEXXXY CAR**
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Convertible Soft Top

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

