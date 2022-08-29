$11,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Westowne Mazda
416-232-2011
2006 Ford Mustang
Location
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
190,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9119956
- Stock #: C5001
- VIN: 1ZVFT84N365171114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tungsten Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This convertible has 190,000 kms. It's tungsten grey metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convertible Soft Top
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8