Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SE! SUNROOF! SUPER LOW KM! 4 CYLINDERS! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!</p><p>CRUISE CONTORL! ICE COLD A/C! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR</p><p>WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ONE OWNER! LEGENDAY HONDA ACCORD! SUPER</p><p>NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! GOES FOREVER AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!</p><p>APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2006 Honda Accord

122,800 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Honda Accord

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Honda Accord

SE

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1719770677
  2. 1719771628
  3. 1719770687
  4. 1719771628
  5. 1719771627
  6. 1719771628
  7. 1719771627
  8. 1719771627
  9. 1719771628
  10. 1719771627
  11. 1719771629
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,800KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1HGCM56326A813540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,800 KM

Vehicle Description

SE! SUNROOF! SUPER LOW KM! 4 CYLINDERS! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTORL! ICE COLD A/C! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR

WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ONE OWNER! LEGENDAY HONDA ACCORD! SUPER

NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! " GOES FOREVER" AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2011 Infiniti G37 XS for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Infiniti G37 XS 265,000 KM SOLD
Used 2008 GMC Savana Cargo Van 2500 RWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2008 GMC Savana Cargo Van 2500 RWD 328,500 KM $2,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Corolla Le Roof for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Toyota Corolla Le Roof 184,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2006 Honda Accord