$6,500+ tax & licensing
2006 Honda Accord
SE
2006 Honda Accord
SE
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,800 KM
Vehicle Description
SE! SUNROOF! SUPER LOW KM! 4 CYLINDERS! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!
CRUISE CONTORL! ICE COLD A/C! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR
WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ONE OWNER! LEGENDAY HONDA ACCORD! SUPER
NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! " GOES FOREVER" AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118