2006 Honda CR-V

349,405 KM

Details Description

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
City South Fine Cars Inc.

416-787-8500

SE

SE

Location

City South Fine Cars Inc.

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

416-787-8500

349,405KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9208609
  • Stock #: 809034
  • VIN: JHLRD78946C809034

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 809034
  • Mileage 349,405 KM

Vehicle Description

TXT ME FOR QUICK RESPONSE 416-559- 3308


We offer Financing 99% --> APPROVED !!!Bad Credit NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!No Credit NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!Cash Income NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!Students NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!On E/I NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!Fixed Income NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!Bankruptcy NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!New to Canada NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!Owe Money on you old Car NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!
Location: Jane & St Clair W
We buy Trade-Ins for TOP $$$$
Financing Available for this unit  Price: $ AS IS Safety Certified + $699 13% HST 

As per OMVIC Vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification available for $699. Extensive inspection and servicing included! Ask us about the services included in our Certification package today for more information! 
 This vehicle is under the ownership of Kings Auto Toronto. and could be retail or wholesale from Kings Auto Toronto.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City South Fine Cars Inc.

City South Fine Cars Inc.

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

416-787-8500

