2006 Honda Element

EX-AWD

Location

Philips Auto

2424 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1K 2P3

647-281-0735

$5,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 379,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4585386
  • Stock #: ELEMENTS
  • VIN: 5J6YH28776L800420
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Philips Auto - address : 2424 Eglinton Ave E Scarborough Ont. M1K2P3 (647) 281-0735 - www.philipsauto.ca

2006 Honda Odyssey EX EXCELLENT RUNNING CONDITION, - CLEAN VEHICLE! LOADED WITH CRUISE CONTROL , ICE COLD A/C POWER WINDOWS ALL AROUND, POWER LOCKS, SUNROOF POWER SEATS DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED WITH A DETAILED CARPROOF HISTORY REPORT! READY FOR THE NEW OWNER! CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY!


Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Detailing
3.Administration Fee
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report. .
5.Warranty
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

