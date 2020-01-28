2006 Honda Element

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Philips Auto - address : 2424 Eglinton Ave E Scarborough Ont. M1K2P3 (647) 281-0735 - www.philipsauto.ca



2006 Honda Odyssey EX EXCELLENT RUNNING CONDITION, - CLEAN VEHICLE! LOADED WITH CRUISE CONTROL , ICE COLD A/C POWER WINDOWS ALL AROUND, POWER LOCKS, SUNROOF POWER SEATS DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED WITH A DETAILED CARPROOF HISTORY REPORT! READY FOR THE NEW OWNER! CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY!





Our Price Includes:



1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Vehicle Detailing

3.Administration Fee

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report. .

5.Warranty

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available

Warranty Included Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

