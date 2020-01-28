2006 Honda Element

2424 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1K 2P3
647-281-0735
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Philips Auto - address : 2424 Eglinton Ave E Scarborough Ont. M1K2P3 (647) 281-0735 - www.philipsauto.ca
2006 Honda Odyssey EX EXCELLENT RUNNING CONDITION, - CLEAN VEHICLE! LOADED WITH CRUISE CONTROL , ICE COLD A/C POWER WINDOWS ALL AROUND, POWER LOCKS, SUNROOF POWER SEATS DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED WITH A DETAILED CARPROOF HISTORY REPORT! READY FOR THE NEW OWNER! CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY!
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Detailing
3.Administration Fee
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report. .
5.Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2424 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1K 2P3