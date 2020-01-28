Menu
2006 Honda Element

EX-P|4WD|NAVIGATION|SUNROOF|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 164,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4615956
  • VIN: 5J6YH28786L800037
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5J6YH28786L800037, NAVIGATION, 4X4, REMOVABLE SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, Black on Black, Titanium Trim, Waterproof Front and Rear Seats, Front Armrests, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, 270W audio with CD/MP3 Player, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., Keyless Entry, Remote Starter, ABS, VSA (Vehicle Stability Assist), Dual/Side/Cirtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified!


Our Price Includes:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.


Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.


The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.


BUSINESS HOURS:


Mon-Thur: 09:00am - 08:00pm.

Fri-Sat: 10:00am - 06:00pm.

Sun:     11:00am - 04:00pm.


LOCATION:


2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)

Toronto, ON

M1J 2E4


Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

