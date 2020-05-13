Menu
Account
Sign In
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Polo Auto Sales

416-566-4564

Contact Seller
2006 Honda Odyssey

2006 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

416-566-4564

Contact Seller

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 220,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5011026
  • VIN: 5FNRL38806B508473
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  

This Vehicle is TOP of the line with every option fully loaded, TOURING ADDITION, it has 220 000 km, Automatic, 3.5L, V6, 4 Wheel ABS, FWD, with power windows, power locks, power sliding doors, power steering, power breaks, cruise controls, steering wheel control, heated seats, 7 seater, sunroof, A/C, CD/Radio/Aux in, entertainment system with DVD screen, black with chrome finish, beautiful black leather interior, alloy wheels, very clean in and out, comes fully certified, HST is not included in the price. Please call us at 416 566 4564 or 416 656 5113 PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Entertainment System
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Polo Auto Sales

2007 Ford Explorer S...
 281,000 KM
$4,450 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 212,000 KM
$4,450 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 190,000 KM
$5,850 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Polo Auto Sales

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Call Dealer

416-566-XXXX

(click to show)

416-566-4564

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory