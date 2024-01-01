Menu
<p>H3! AUTO! 4WD! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!</p><p>4X4! TOW HITCH! GOOD BODY! 4 ALMOST BRAND NEW TIRES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!</p><p>ALL SERVICED! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $499 EXTRA!</p><p>APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STOAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118     647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS .CA</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2006 Hummer H3

267,800 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
2006 Hummer H3

BASE 4WD

2006 Hummer H3

BASE 4WD

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
267,800KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5GTDN136768183019

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 267,800 KM

H3! AUTO! 4WD! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!

4X4! TOW HITCH! GOOD BODY! 4 ALMOST BRAND NEW TIRES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

ALL SERVICED! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $499 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STOAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118     647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS .CA

 

 

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Conventional Spare Tire

2006 Hummer H3