Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Infiniti FX35

187,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2006 Infiniti FX35

2006 Infiniti FX35

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Infiniti FX35

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1694932478
  2. 1694932480
  3. 1694932484
  4. 1694932486
  5. 1694932489
  6. 1694932492
  7. 1694932494
  8. 1694932497
  9. 1694932499
  10. 1694932502
  11. 1694932504
  12. 1694932507
  13. 1694932509
  14. 1694932512
  15. 1694932515
  16. 1694932517
  17. 1694932520
  18. 1694932522
  19. 1694932525
  20. 1694932528
  21. 1694932530
  22. 1694932533
  23. 1694932535
  24. 1694932538
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
187,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10432353
  • VIN: jnras08w66x200999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

 

--     Fully certified.

 

--   AWD -  Leather , sunroof

 

--     Automatic

 

 

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

 

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

 

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

 

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

 

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

 

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

 

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

 

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

 

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

 

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

 

--     HAGGLE FREE

 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2006 Infiniti FX35
187,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 223,000 KM
$8,450 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150
295,000 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory