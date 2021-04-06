2006 Land Rover LR3

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6977279

6977279 Stock #: U16626A

U16626A VIN: SALAE24486A353581

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bonatti Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Windows Rear Defroster Additional Features Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.